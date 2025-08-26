Poundland is saved but more Northern Ireland stores to be closed

A view of the Poundland store on Ann Street in Belfast city centre

​Poundland is to push ahead with more store closures, including in Northern Ireland, after receiving court approval for a major restructuring plan which has saved the company from administration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business avoided entering administration after a restructuring plan was approved by a judge at the High Court yesterday, days before the company was due to run out of money.

But among stores now to close this Sunday are Cookstown and Omagh, following on from closures in Craigavon and Newtownabbey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barristers for the retailer had told a hearing earlier yesterday that it would be placed into administration by Friday and was set to run out of money by September 7 if the plan was not approved.

The scheme will see up to £60 million of new funding injected to keep the retailer afloat, among other terms.

Approving the restructure, Sir Alastair Norris said: “I am going to sanction the plan. I will give my reasons later.”

Poundland, founded in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, in 1990, has approximately 14,700 staff members and operates around 800 stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was sold by Pepco Group to Peach Bidco, a subsidiary of private equity firm Gordon Brothers, for £1 in June.

The company then announced plans to shut 68 stores, which would affect around 1,000 staff.

Poundland also said it would close its frozen and digital distribution site at Darton, South Yorkshire, later this year and another warehouse at Springvale in Bilston, West Midlands, early next year, impacting a further 350 jobs.

Three stores closed before July this year, and 37 have closed this month, including in Newcastle, Leicester and Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another 11 stores, including those in Blackburn, Kettering and Taunton, are due to close on Sunday, and a further store, in Irvine, North Ayrshire, Scotland, will close on September 14 .

A further 16 stores, which have not yet been confirmed, are also due to close.

In written submissions for yesterday’s hearing, Tom Smith KC, for Poundland Limited, said that its “profitability has sharply declined” in recent years.