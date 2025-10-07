Power NI gets hands-on to support Omagh handball event

Northern Ireland’s largest energy provider has teamed up with a County Tyrone GAA club to deliver a successful handball tournament that was staged over a three-day period.

Hosted by Loughmacrory GAA Handball Club, the tenth ‘Lough Showdown’ welcomed more than 250 competitors from all corners of Ireland, including several reigning World Champions to give the sporting occasion a truly international look and feel.

Spectators were treated to many outstanding performances, with Antrim’s Nina McBride, Dublin’s Ciara O’Reilly, Breacach’s Ciaran Corr and Galway’s Bertie Donohoe just some of the young stars who caught the eye over the course of their respective matches.

Power NI colleagues Kenny Curran, Michael Crawford, Ronan Mullin and Joe Gordon all came together to jointly nominate the Handball Club, meaning it received a welcome £1,200 donation as part of Power NI’s long-running ‘Helping Hands’ employee initiative.

Pictured (L-R) is Martin Toner (Club Chairman), players Aodhan Conway, Brenda Marie Logue and Orlagh Toner, Kenny Curran (Power NI employee, Club PRO and Coach), players Shannon Dobbs and Aimee Rose McElduff, and Club Secretary Ray Kelly.

“The ‘Lough Showdown’ is now a famous annual event in the national handball calendar which attracts many of the top handballers of all ages from right around the country,” said Kenny, “and I am extremely proud to have Power NI associated with this sporting event.

“Support from Power NI in recent years has been amazing; we are delighted to maintain this partnership as it’s been a huge boost for the handball community of Loughmacrory.”

Eilise McCrory retained her Ladies’ Open crown after an impressive performance against Armagh’s former winner, Caoilosa Ui Dhuill, while Cian Dunning, from County Cork, lifted the Men’s Open trophy after overcoming the challenge of Armagh’s Fiachra O’Duill.

Martin Toner, Chairman of Loughmacrory GAA Handball Club, said: “This is the tenth year of the Lough Showdown, so it was special for the club this year. We are so grateful to Power NI for continuing to back our efforts to promote the brilliant sport of handball in our local community, and to host a major event that attracts the best players from all over Ireland.”