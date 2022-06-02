Power NI recruiting for its ‘virtual contact centre’

Gillian McCaughtry, Energia Groups head of customer experience

The contact centre will offer applicants the opportunity to forge a new type of virtual career.

The company is recruiting for a variety of customer service and sales roles across the Group for its Power NI and Energia brands. Details of available positions can be found at energiagroup.com/careers

The company is transforming the traditional workplace with the introduction of virtual contact centres which allow the customer care and sales teams to connect with customers from the comfort of their own home without any negative impacts on training and the quality-of-service customers receive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working virtually provides greater accessibility to cater for workers with varying needs, including those with health issues who are unable to leave their homes easily or those who cannot commute long distances. Furthermore, the virtual centre makes roles more accessible to a broader group of candidates with various shift patterns on offer.

The full spectrum of working options is being offered by Energia Group as they lead the way forward for accessible working. As part of the overall transformation activity being undertaken, the Group has also welcomed the hybrid workplace, with the majority of teams working in a hybrid model since the end of February. This allows for both the benefits of home working, as well as helping to facilitate organic learning from hearing other team members conversations with customers.

To ensure those working from home do not miss out, Energia Group has also introduced learning teams based on call listening for complex queries which has proven to be very effective. This has also allowed those working both virtually and onsite to feel a sense of solidarity in sharing best practise suggestions.

Gillian McCaughtry, Energia Group’s head of customer experience, said: “Customer service is a priority for us in Energia Group, but just as important is the experience of our staff. We shifted rapidly to enable staff to work from home when Covid-19 hit and are continuing to evolve our workplace to provide the most advanced options in hybrid and virtual working to our employees. The future of work is evolving and with our ‘One Team’ approach, we are embracing it.

“This has also made the workplace more accessible for everyone, and it has been wonderful to watch our home-grown talent pipeline achieving their goals, regardless of any geographical restraints, educational background or otherwise. It’s a level playing field and if you want it, all of us at Energia will help you get it.”