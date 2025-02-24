I was born and raised in Larne, and I’m proud to be one of the founding directors of Share Energy, Northern Ireland’s newest energy provider. Our company’s mission is simple but revolutionary: share 50% of all profits with our customers.

It’s something that came to us during the pandemic, when energy prices soared, and so many people were struggling to pay their bills while the big energy companies were making record profits. It just didn’t sit right with us. That’s when we decided it was time to do something about it.

Before Share Energy, I had built a career in the renewable energy industry. I’d already founded a number of companies in renewable energy development, engineering, and software, but I always felt there was more I could do to make a real difference.

When I launched Share Energy in September, alongside my fellow directors Colm McClean and CEO Damian Wilson, we weren’t just looking to start another energy company. We were aiming to build a company that put people first, that shared in our success, and that would directly benefit customers as we grew.

What really makes Share Energy stand out is that we are a Northern Ireland-born and raised company, offering customer service through local staff who understand the community. It’s been incredible to see how quickly people have embraced us – many of them are making the switch from long-time providers, and even older customers who were hesitant at first have been amazed by how simple the process is. It only takes a couple of minutes on our website, and we’re already seeing a surge in sign-ups. In fact, it’s been so successful that we’re now expanding our Customer Care team to keep up with demand.

While my background might seem like a bit of a leap to some, I’ve always been an entrepreneur at heart. My father, the late Ken Barr, ran a men’s clothing store on Larne’s main street for decades. I spent a lot of time helping out in the shop, learning valuable lessons from him that I still carry with me today. Although I started my career in IT, the entrepreneurial spirit that runs in my family soon took over.

I always had an interest in renewable energy, and after receiving a sky-high electricity bill, I decided to explore wind power as an alternative.

In 2007, I founded Wind NI, a company dedicated to developing wind turbine projects throughout the province. But as I dove deeper into the industry, I realized that the quality of turbines and their maintenance didn’t meet my standards, so I founded Everun to operate and maintain turbines across Ireland and Scotland.

That’s when my IT skills came into play once again – I founded Izon, a company that develops cutting-edge energy management software designed to help businesses manage renewable energy and reduce their energy costs.

Over the years, I’ve also supported a number of startups in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, Canada, and the U.S. I’ve been on the receiving end of a lot of rejection when I was seeking investors for my own businesses, and I learned a lot from those experiences. I promised myself that if I made it, I would help others avoid those same hurdles. That’s what drives me to help emerging companies get the support they need.

When I’m not working, you can usually find me enjoying lunch with a view of the water at the Prom Café in Larne, or taking a walk with my wife, four kids, and our dog at Carnfunnock Country Park. Those moments remind me of why I do what I do—to create a better, fairer future for everyone.

