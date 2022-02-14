Praise as almost £2million is paid to support 100 NI hotels - Murphy

Finance Minister Conor Murphy recently met with representatives from the NI Hotels Federation and hoteliers at Armagh City Hotel.

Minister Murphy said: “The Omicron Hospitality Payment was extended to hotels just over two weeks ago. To date almost £2 million has been paid out to 100 hotels, providing vital financial assistance as they recover from the impact Omicron had on their business over the Christmas period.

“Hotels are a major part of our economy. I’m pleased my Department has been able to support them throughout the pandemic with a 24 months rates holiday, Covid grants and now the Omicron scheme. From listening to hoteliers this morning, it’s clear this has safeguarded businesses and jobs.”

Finance Minister Conor Murphy and Janice Gault, NI Hotels Federation chief executive, with representatives from the NI Hotels Federation and hoteliers

Welcoming the support provided to hotels, Janice Gault, NI Hotels Federation chief executive, added: “Hotels are an integral part of our economic infrastructure and the support that has been provided over the last two years has been a lifeline. After a difficult Christmas trading period, the sector’s inclusion in the Omicron Hospitality payment scheme was widely welcomed and this, coupled with other support mechanisms, has ensured survival. The industry thanks the Finance Minister for his support and is looking forward to a busy summer with early indicators of a strong season ahead.”

Minister Murphy added: “Over £32 million has so far been paid out to more than 2,500 hospitality businesses under the Omicron Hospitality Payment. I would encourage hospitality businesses which have not yet confirmed their details or new businesses which haven’t yet applied for the support to do so as soon as possible.”

