The charity supports 1,500 people with mental ill health, learning disabilities, autism and dementia across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, England and The Isle of Man, employing 2,000 staff and with an annual turnover of £62m.

Ms Breen says she is delighted to be taking on the role, which starts on April 1.

“I started my nursing career over 20 years ago and joined Praxis Care in 2006 as manager of our first ever residential service in Ireland, employing 12 staff and supporting four residents. I feel I’ve grown with the organisation over the years and appreciate the highs and lows my colleagues face at all levels of the charity,” she explained.

“I am very grateful for Andy’s leadership during these years and particularly the care and passion he always had to develop and maintain person-centred services, while also supporting the staff who deliver those services every day. I intend to maintain and build on Andy’s legacy and pursuit of excellence, placing the people we support at the heart of everything we do.”

Andy Mayhew, who retires in March, says he is delighted that Carol will take up the reins, providing a smooth transition of leadership.

“Praxis Care could not possibly have a better leader. Carol has such a depth of experience in the sector and has played a vital part in the development of the strong value base and service portfolio of the organisation over 18 years. With Carols’ appointment, I am confident we have the right leadership team and depth of talent in place across the organisation to navigate the many challenges we face in the health and social care sector,” he added.

“I want to thank the board of Praxis Care and in particular chairman Ken Brundle who has been a critical friend, a supportive director and an organisational expert. Without his commitment and expertise, Praxis Care would not be in the great position it finds itself in today. His continued support will be such an asset to Carol and the organisation.”

