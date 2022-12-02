One of Northern Ireland’s leading wine companies has been praised for its determination to keep on improving after scooping two major industry awards recently.

JN Wine in Crossgar won ‘Decanter Best Regional Wine Shop – Northern Ireland’ at the magazine’s Retailer Awards.

The judges praised the company for refusing to stand still and highlighted how it sources the majority of its wines directly from producers.

They said: “A celebrated name beyond NI that’s definitely a long way from resting on its laurels. JN Wine in County Down has grown its 1,995-strong list (95% sourced direct) and has refreshed its website. The ethos of ‘continual improvement’ is noticeable.”

The award comes hot on the heels of JN Wine winning the International Wine Challenge: Regional Merchant of the Year 2022, for an incredible 28th time.

Founder, James Nicholson said: “We are thrilled to win both of these awards and it was particularly pleasing to have the Decanter judges highlight our ethos of continual improvement as this is something which is very important to us.

“To win the Wine Merchant of the Year award for the 28th time really underlines how we are always seeking to improve and provide a better service for our customers.

“We are in a period of expansion as we seek to scale our business by around 30% and a lot of our success is built upon the excellent customer service our team provides.

“I want to thank our team for embracing our ethos of continual improvement and living those values every day and also our customers for their loyal support over the years.”

Meanwhile, JN Wine is currently finalising its list of carefully curated wines for its annual Christmas Catalogue.

James added: “Our team has searched the globe for some of the best artisan and hand-crafted wines and spirits which have been sourced directly from the producers themselves.

The team from JN Wine in Crossgar raise a glass to celebrate winning the Decanter Best Regional Wine Shop – Northern Ireland and, for an amazing 28th time, the International Wine Challenge, Regional Merchant of the Year 2022

“You can choose from a selection of custom-made cases or from an excellent offering of port, gin and whiskey. It wouldn’t be Christmas without bubbles and we are spreading the cheer with a wide selection of Champagne and sparkling wine.”

