Frankie & Benny’s Belfast has reopened after a major refurbishment which now allows for outdoor dining.

The Italian American restaurant chain opened this week in the new space in Victoria Square Roof Garden shopping centre.

The new site has been designed in Frankie & Benny’s new colour scheme with 164 covers inside and 86 outside with cosy heaters so diners can sit out all year round.

Tomorrow (Friday) is the first day of full trading which will be followed by a series of VIP events to celebrate the opening.

The exciting new opening coincides with the nationwide launch of Frankie & Benny’s new menu called Bring It Back. The restaurant has unveiled the delicious new spring menu with dishes which are back by popular demand.

And what’s even better for the next two weeks the prices are the same as when the nostalgic dishes were first on the menu 20 years ago.

Belfast regional operations manager Gabby Caizzo said of the Victoria Square reopening: “I’m so excited, happy and privileged to share the new look Frankie and Benny’s with not only the people of Northern Ireland but for all the visitors and tourists that come to this great City.

“Victoria Square is 15 years old this year and we have been in situ for the 15 years and now with the new site and new look, we hope to celebrate another long standing relationship as our flagship store looks truly immense.

“The outdoor area with overhead heating and leg warmers will mean that this area can be enjoyed all year round, it can be summertime in the winter allowing you to dust away the winter blues , keep the cocktails flowing and enjoying great food, great service and a brilliant atmosphere.“

The Bring It Back menu features classics such as cheesebake, a sharer platter which includes chicken wings, loaded potato skins, chicken strips, garlic ciabatta bread, onion rings and dips. Calzone pizzas, ice cream sundae, a Purple Rain cocktail and a Coca Cola float with delicious vanilla ice cream.

The Bring It Back menu will be available until July 4. The dishes will be discounted by 20.03% to take the prices back to where they were in 2003. These special prices, designed to tackle the cost of living crisis, are available for two weeks until May 9.

