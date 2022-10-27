Primark has announced that it will open the doors of its highly anticipated Rushmere Shopping Centre store on Friday, December 16 at 10am.

Primark Craigavon will be the retailer’s ninth store in Northern Ireland and will create a significant number of new jobs for the area.

The new store is part of the retailer’s ongoing investment in Northern Ireland, as Primark is also set to reopen its new Bank Buildings flagship store in Belfast this Tuesday.

Spanning 30,800 sq ft. of retail space on one floor, the new Craigavon store will offer the latest trends and everyday essentials across menswear, womenswear, kidswear, beauty, lifestyle and homewares.

It will also offer a wide range of clothes and products under its growing Primark Cares label, as part of the retailer’s pledge to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone. Already, almost 40% of Primark’s clothes are made using recycled or more sustainably sourced materials.

Primark Craigavon will become a new anchor tenant of Rushmere Shopping Centre, which attracts 75,000 customers every week and features 500,000 sq ft. of retail space and restaurants.

Jacqui Byers, area manager for Primark Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening date of the new Primark Craigavon store, just in time for final Christmas preparations!

"We’re proud to continue to invest in Northern Ireland, and we know this new store has been a highly anticipated arrival in the community. We are really looking forward to welcoming colleagues and customers into our new store in December.

"So, whether it’s festive fashion, winter homewares or everyday essentials, there will be something for everyone at Primark Craigavon.”

Martin Walsh, Rushmere Shopping Centre manager added: “We look forward to welcoming Primark to Rushmere. It has been long requested by our customers and we are very confident that the new store will be a great success.”

Primark currently has eight stores in Northern Ireland and over 400 stores in total across Europe and North America.

