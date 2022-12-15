Taking over the former Debenhams store in the main shopping centre, Primark has done extensive renovations to create its own single level outlet.

The store is due to open to the public at 10am on Friday December 16 with the first customers welcomed by a tunnel of Primark colleagues.

With just over a week until Christmas, it is anticipated that the new Primark will attract hundreds of customers eager for a bargain.

Primark Craigavon will be the retailer’s ninth store in NI and will create a significant number of new jobs for the area.

Christmas is coming and so is Primark in Craigavon. The store is officially opening on Friday at Rushmere Shopping Centre.

The new store is part of the retailer’s ongoing investment in NI, as Primark reopened its new Bank Buildings flagship store in Belfast earlier this month.

A spokesperson said: “Spanning 30,800 sq ft. of fantastic retail space on one floor, the new Craigavon store will offer the latest trends and everyday essentials across menswear, womenswear, kidswear, beauty, lifestyle and homewares.

"The store will also feature Primark’s popular licensed ranges including NBA, Disney and NFL. Opening just in time for the peak festive season, customers will be able to shop partywear and winter essentials alongside an extensive gifting range in store.

"It will also offer a wide range of clothes and products under its growing Primark Cares label, as part of the retailer’s pledge to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone. Already, almost 40% of Primark’s clothes are made using recycled or more sustainably sourced materials."

Primark Craigavon will become a new anchor tenant of Rushmere Shopping Centre, which attracts 75,000 customers every week and features 500,000 sq ft. of retail space and restaurants.

Rushmere Shopping Centre is currently for sale for upwards of £56m.

Speaking ahead of the Craigavon store opening, Jacqui Byers, Area Manager for Primark Northern Ireland said: “We are delighted to announce the opening date of the new Primark Craigavon store, just in time for final Christmas preparations!

"We’re proud to continue to invest in Northern Ireland, and we know this new store has been a highly anticipated arrival in the community. We are really looking forward to welcoming colleagues and customers into our new store in December. So, whether it’s festive fashion, winter homewares or everyday essentials, there will be something for everyone at Primark Craigavon.”

Martin Walsh, Rushmere Shopping Centre Manager added: “We look forward to welcoming Primark to Rushmere. It has been long requested by our customers and we are very confident that the new store will be a great success.”

