Residential development land in a highly sought-after Portrush location has been sold by Lambert Smith Hampton to Banbridge housebuilder Lotus Homes.

The 4.9 acre site which is situated on the sought after Ballywillan Road has been sold for well in excess of the guide price, attracting a lot of interest in the market.

Phillip Smyth, head of agency at Lambert Smith Hampton, said: “Portrush remains one of Northern Ireland’s premier tourist resorts given its spectacular location on the north coast and its panoramic views. This was one of very few larger development land sales in the area as most site sales tend to be much smaller and more suitable for apartment style developments.”

Paul O’Rourke, managing director of Lotus Homes, added: “We are delighted to have secured this site in the idyllic town of Portrush. We hope to be on site in early 2024 and expect phenomenal demand for these high-quality, stylish, family homes.”

Within walking distance to the Royal Portrush and Rathmore Golf Club, the area is a well-established and popular residential location. The Golf Links Hotel and Caravan Park is to the rear boundary and the area has local primary schools and amenities nearby. A short walk from the town centre, the location is also close to three of the north coast’s most well-known beaches, East Strand, West Strand and The White Rocks.