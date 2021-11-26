Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has pledged to create a strategic transport network across the UK following a major review

Sir Peter Hendy was asked to undertake the Union Connectivity Review by the Government in a bid to improve transport and shore up the Union.

One of the key recommendations of the report is to create a UKNet, which would map out the strategic locations across the country and plot how best to link them together, while also providing extra funding for underperforming areas of the network.

The Prime Minister pledged to set up UKNet “right away”.

“If we want to truly level up the country then it’s vital that we improve connectivity between all corners of the UK, making it easier for more people to get to more places, more quickly,” he said.

“Sir Peter Hendy’s review is an inspiring vision for the future of transport which we will now consider carefully.

“Determined to get to work right away, we will set up a strategic UK-wide transport network that can better serve the whole country with stronger sea, rail and road links - not only bringing us closer together, but boosting jobs, prosperity and opportunity.”

In Scotland, Sir Peter recommended reducing journey times and increasing capacity on the West Coast Main Line as well as routes between Scotland and London and conducting an assessment of the east coast road and rail corridor.

Upgrades to the A75 in the south of Scotland were also recommended, which would improve connectivity to Northern Ireland, while calls were made for improving the A55, M53 and M56 and the South Wales Corridor in Wales, along with the North Wales Coast Main Line and rail links to the Midlands from Cardiff.

“My recommendations provide comprehensive, achievable and clear plans forward to better connect the whole of the United Kingdom, leading to more growth, jobs, housing and social cohesion,” Sir Peter said.

One of the things missing from the UK Government announcements is the proposed link between Scotland and Northern Ireland - although it is understood the idea will not go ahead.

In recent years, the Prime Minister along with Scottish Secretary Alister Jack have talked up a bridge or tunnel between Larne and Cairnryan to link the two islands - an idea which was heavily derided in Scotland and elsewhere and had a possible price tag of £33 billion.