Printing firm at cutting edge of sustainable packaging

Print Library has recently invested £250,000 in new state of the art technology to create anti-viral coatings for its food packaging.

The Newtownards firm produces cardboard sleeves, cartons and boxes for food and lifestyle customers across the UK and Ireland.

Using water-based coatings across all print means their packaging is more hygienic to touch, yet fully biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable, allowing customers to meet targets for corporate responsibility and sustainable practice.

The Print Library team includes sales and account manager Jay Gregson, founders Michael Thompson and Geoff Truesdale and production manager, Andrea McMaster

Print Library only use certified boards, sourced from sustainable forests, vegetable-based inks, and vegan friendly glues to cater for clients including Fortnum and Mason, Mash Direct, McAtamney Butchers, Dunnes and Supervalu.

Company director, Geoff Truesdale, said: “We want our customers to enjoy a high-quality product that leaves a lasting impression, with no lasting impact on our environment. We are seeing a real shift in the industry for sustainable products and rightly so. It is something we pride ourselves on, as well as great customer service and efficient ordering and supply chain processes.

“We have been in business for almost 20 years and have continually invested throughout that time to remain competitive. Covid-19 also presented its own challenges, and opportunities, leading to this latest investment in specialist machinery we can now offer customers a coating which reduces transmission of viruses on touch points. This can be used on food sleeves and boxes, which is key for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector as it boosts customer confidence in the products on shelf.”

Geoff started the business with Michael Thompson in 2001, after years of working together in the industry and they have seen unprecedented growth in the FMCG sector which now makes up 85% of the business.

Geoff says the new anti viral coating will be a game changer for consumer confidence

Michael added: “We have worked hard as a team to achieve AA BRCGS Global Food Safety Standard recognition and the globally recognised FSC and PEFC accreditations, which show our commitment to ethical practices. Our business has seen 17% growth year on year, even during the Covid pandemic and that’s something we have put down to our sustainability ethos, which sets us apart from competitors.”

It’s not just sustainability that has had an impact on Print Library’s business model. The business has survived two recessions, Brexit and a pandemic.