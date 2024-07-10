Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BeyondHR CEO Neil McLeese discusses the role of human resources in organisations and celebrates 10 years of success of the leading HR services provider

With over 20 years of experience in human resources, BeyondHR chief executive officer Neil McLeese is on a career-long mission.

He’s promoting clarity on HR issues and helping businesses make the right decision when it comes to discovering, maintaining and developing the best talents in the industry.

Now celebrating 10 years of BeyondHR with offices in Ballymena and Glasgow, Neil remembers where his passion for the profession started.

The CEO began his career in HR at a corporate wear manufacturer in Belfast, before moving to builders merchants, JP Corry, in 2005.

As HR manager, he was responsible for leading the department across the company’s 18 branches across Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

“During that time, I realised how important it was to develop a clear and analytical mindset to guide and advise both the company and staff when handling difficult conversations in the workplace,” Neil said.

“HR plays a vital role in any organisation whether it is recruiting the right people at the right time in the right positions, managing poorly performing employees, taking the lead in change management situations, safeguarding employee wellbeing, ensuring training and reward systems align with company objectives or being a trusted advisor to the business leader.”

In 2012, Neil moved into HR consultancy with a focus on employee relations. He worked with a wide variety of clients across multiple industries before teaming up with Helen Hardy to acquire Personnel & Training Services in May 2014. He has also held a directorship of a Belfast-based charitable organization and was a committee member for the CIPD NI.

As CEO, Neil is responsible for BeyondHR’s strategic direction and business development across the UK and Ireland, working with a range of SMEs and larger companies.

“Even after 10 years in the business - a milestone we are extremely proud of - we strive to use our local market knowledge to become an extension of the client’s team, providing HR advice to help them make the right decision,” Neil continued.

“Over the past decade, we have witnessed a monumental shift in the world of work, with organisations facing skill shortages and unprecedented challenges. At BeyondHR, our mission is to provide companies with the right training, guidance, and development to help them succeed and grow.”

Last year, the HR consultancy reported its best financial performance to date, fuelled by a significant surge in demand for professional outsourced HR throughout the UK. In 2023, BeyondHR also launched ‘BeyondSafety’ – a progressive, health and safety consultancy firm to help organisations safeguard their business and staff.

The company has also been focusing on the future and investing in a training programme to create the HR leaders of tomorrow.