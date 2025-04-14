Project success sees The Gallaher Trust continue support for Niacro in Ballymena

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Successful pilot creates over 10 jobs with £150,000 in funding secured

The Gallaher Trust, an independent charity focused on job creation, skills development and assisting disadvantaged adults in Ballymena, has confirmed its support for the Niacro SkillSET (Support Employment Training) programme, following a successful one-year pilot which saw 12 adults successfully complete training programmes and 13 secure employment.

The SkillSET programme, which has secured £150,000 in funding from The Gallaher Trust over a three year period, provides vocational training and support to help people with convictions. Upon completion of the programme, it’s planned that 114 adults will benefit from employability support, with 21 securing employment and 42 progressing to further education or training.

Niacro is a charity which has been helping people with convictions to rebuild their lives since 1971, and according to Gareth Eannetta, SkillSET Programme Manager, the success of the one-year pilot scheme highlights the strong demand for initiatives that help individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds to rebuild their lives and overcome barriers to employment.

The Gallaher Trust has confirmed its support for the Niacro SkillSET programme following a successful one-year pilot. Pictured are, from left, Gareth Eannetta, Niacro SkillSET Programme Manager and James Perry, a Trustee at The Gallaher Trust.

“Our SkillSET programme has shown transformative results throughout its first year,” explained Gareth. “The initial aim was to see seven supported into employment and 14 upskilled, and to have achieved this goal in the first year has been fantastic.

“The individuals who have participated in SkillSET have secured employment with some of Ballymena’s leading employers, demonstrating a dedication to succeed. At Niacro, we believe that SkillSET doesn’t just transform lives, it benefits society as a whole by reducing reoffending rates, addressing skills shortages, and creating sustainable employment opportunities.

“The programme has built significant momentum following a successful first year, and with continued funding from The Gallaher Trust, we’re committed to achieving our goals and making a real difference to the Ballymena community.”

Since its inception in 2017, The Gallaher Trust has committed £2.8 million to delivery partner projects in the Ballymena area, creating 391 jobs, upskilling over 1,500 individuals and providing support to over 1,600 disadvantaged adults. The Gallaher Trust’s support for projects such as SkillSET comes at a crucial time, amid concerns about skills gaps in Northern Ireland.

James Perry, a Trustee of The Gallaher Trust, commented on the importance of Niacro’s SkillSET programme: “At The Gallaher Trust, we recognise the profound impact that meaningful employment can have on individuals and communities. By supporting Niacro’s SkillSET programme, we are helping individuals to gain the qualifications and skills necessary to access and maintain sustainable employment.

“Assisting disadvantaged adults not only supports their future but also contributes to a more inclusive and prosperous society. Additionally, the programme is also playing a vital role in addressing skills shortages and we’re confident that it will go a long way towards ensuring that Ballymena’s community and economy continue to thrive.”

The Gallaher Trust is currently welcoming delivery partner applications for 2025/2026 projects. The deadline for applications is 30th April 2025. For more information or to apply, visit the website: www.thegallahertrust.org.