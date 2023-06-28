The prompt restoration of the stylish five storey Bullitt Hotel after a major fire in March 2022 has seen Belfast insurance broker, Willis Insurance and Risk Management (Willis IRM), as the recipient of the Major Loss award for expert insurance services at the recent British Claims Awards in London.

The five-storey Bullitt Hotel, owned by one of the largest hospitality operators in Ireland, Beannchor, has 74 elegant rooms, and includes a selection of indoor bars and restaurants, and when the fire broke out in March 2022, there was significant smoke contamination which caused damage to the various levels of the building, particularly the roof top, and resulted in spoiled furnishings, fixtures, and kitchen equipment.

Following the fire, initial projections estimated that the hotel could be closed for up to 14 months with expected significant weekly financial losses. This was a concern to the company and to resolve this issue and the resulting insurance claim, Allianz appointed McLarens to work collaboratively with Willis IRM and Beannchor.

The Willis IRM specialist team instantly assessed the damage to the hotel building and proposed a plan of action which would result in the reopening of the business as soon as possible.

The Willis IRM team succeeded as the hotel was partially reopened in four and a half months and fully reopened in six and a half months, after the fire.

Mark Willis, claims director at Willis IRM, remarked on the success of his team’s operations and their recent award win: “We are absolutely delighted to win the Major Loss award at this year’s British Claims Awards, which highlights the success of our team's efforts to get the Bullitt Hotel back up and running as quickly as possible.

“With an expert team made up of claims' specialists we are always highly involved when it comes to handling a client's claim and the Bullitt Hotel was no different – we were on site on the day of the fire to assess the damage and engage with the owners to instigate the restoration process.

“Our streamlined and partnership approach has resulted in a very favourable outcome for Beannchor, so, first and foremost, we are delighted about that – the award is the icing on the cake."

Commenting on the successful reopening of the Bullitt Hotel, James Sinton, group finance director at Beannchor, added: “The insurance services provided by Willis IRM were outstanding, with the team facilitating a rapid turnaround for the reopening of the hotel. It was imperative that the hotel reopened without any undue or long-term delay, or any unnecessary cost to insurers. Through their engaged and detailed rapid response, along with the excellent collaboration with their industry partners, Willis IRM achieved this without a fault.