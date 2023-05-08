PropertyPal, Northern Ireland's leading online property portal, has announced the launch of ‘Agent Advantage’, an innovative suite of tools designed to champion estate agents throughout the region.Agent Advantage is the first-of-its-kind in Northern Ireland and aims to enhance how estate agents secure new valuation leads, create branded comparable reports and unlock intelligence to maximise their business growth.The subscription-based, online service provides agents with an edge in the competitive Northern Ireland property market and will initially launch with three main components; Agent Advantage valuations, comparables and intelligence.The property portal is also now enabling the public to discover the estimated value of a property with its free ‘instant valuation’ tool and has made it easier than ever to book a professional, in-person valuation with its ‘Agent Valuation’ option.Jordan Buchanan, chief operating officer at PropertyPal, said: "We are very excited to launch Agent Advantage and provide property professionals in Northern Ireland with the resources and tools they need to grow in a rapidly changing property market.