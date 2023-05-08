PropertyPal launches first-of-its-kind online service to help estate agents with instant valuations and intelligence
The Northern Ireland-based property portal also enables the public to discover the estimated value of a property with its free ‘instant valuation’ tool
PropertyPal, Northern Ireland's leading online property portal, has announced the launch of ‘Agent Advantage’, an innovative suite of tools designed to champion estate agents throughout the region.Agent Advantage is the first-of-its-kind in Northern Ireland and aims to enhance how estate agents secure new valuation leads, create branded comparable reports and unlock intelligence to maximise their business growth.The subscription-based, online service provides agents with an edge in the competitive Northern Ireland property market and will initially launch with three main components; Agent Advantage valuations, comparables and intelligence.The property portal is also now enabling the public to discover the estimated value of a property with its free ‘instant valuation’ tool and has made it easier than ever to book a professional, in-person valuation with its ‘Agent Valuation’ option.Jordan Buchanan, chief operating officer at PropertyPal, said: "We are very excited to launch Agent Advantage and provide property professionals in Northern Ireland with the resources and tools they need to grow in a rapidly changing property market.
"With Agent Advantage, we’ve set out to empower agents by giving them access to the latest technology and data-driven insights, equipping them to make informed business decisions and stand out in a crowded marketplace.“Agent Advantage is designed to streamline the valuation process and enhance efficiency, saving time and resources for agents, while growing brand awareness, leading to greater market share and more new-business opportunities. The tool will empower tech-enabled agents, supporting them to be strategic in their business decisions, while also boosting lead generation and growth."These new tools demonstrate PropertyPal's ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions that benefit everyone in the Northern Ireland property market, from estate agents to homeowners and property searchers. This is only the beginning of Agent Advantage with our team already planning enhancements and new features over the coming months.”