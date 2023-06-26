A state-of-the-art prototype zero-emissions mobile power generator has been tested successfully in Northern Ireland during a domestic natural gas installation in Omagh.

This innovative tool fully aligns with SGN Natural Gas’ wider ambitions of a net-zero environment by 2050, with the company having recently confirmed biomethane will be injected into the Northern Ireland natural gas grid for the first time ever later this year.

Kier has undertaken the laying of gas mains across the west of Northern Ireland on behalf of SGN Natural Gas. During this rollout, the company used the mobile power station device to run a range of equipment at a property in the Tudor Grove area of the Co. Tyrone town.

The Renset 5Kva Power Station is designed for the construction industry. Unlike petrol generators, it runs on electricity from 100% renewable sources. The Renset is also noiseless, allowing for 24/7 use without fear of causing noise pollution.

The device contains 5kW of power allowing it to act as an energy source for various types of tools and equipment.

With the testing of this prototype having proceeded successfully, it is anticipated it will be available for purchase in the near future.

David Butler, director, SGN Natural Gas, said: “Every day we are seeing and hearing about new advancements in technology with a particular emphasis on decarbonisation, many of which are helping to simplify our lives. The use of fully renewable mobile power stations can lead to a considerable reduction in carbon emissions within the construction industry. I look forward to seeing more of these innovative machines rolled out in the near future to align with our wider ambitions to further reduce our collective carbon footprint.”

Cormac O’Donnell, operations director at Kier Utilities, explained: “Having completed an initial test in England alongside Brown Group, we at Kier are delighted to be utilising the Renset Power Station within the SGN Natural Gas network area. Companies such as our own are forever striving to develop new technology which can help reduce emissions, and this device could very well be a game-changer for construction sites worldwide.”

Teun van ‘t Veer, founder of Renset, added: “We are thrilled to see the successful testing of the Renset in Northern Ireland. We believe our solution has the potential to revolutionise construction sites globally by offering a reliable, noiseless, and eco-friendly portable power source. We look forward to collaborating with partners like SGN Natural Gas and Kier to make this technology readily available, paving the way for a greener future in the construction sector.”

Zero-emissions mobile power generator tested in Omagh in Northern Ireland first. Pictured is Richard Watters, Sustainability team manager, SGN Natural Gas

A state-of-the-art zero-emissions mobile power station was recently successfully tested in Northern Ireland for the first time at a natural gas installation in Omagh. It is hoped the device will become popular within the construction industry province, leading to a decrease in carbon emissions. Pictured is Cormac O’Donnell, operations director, Kier