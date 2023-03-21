An indoor and outdoor culinary venue, The Lookout represents a £1.2m investment and also includes a downstairs prep area with a bakery that will support other elements of the hotel.

Among the roles created as a result of the investment are 10 new chef posts. Those who take up the positions will be the force behind a predominantly European menu boasting a host of pasta dishes as well as burgers and other classic plates.

Keeping the sustainable ethos in mind, every ingredient used at The Lookout will be sourced locally where possible, with some even grown on-site.

The decision to elaborate on the existing offering at the hotel, which includes a 24-bed hotel, six eco lodges, spa and another restaurant was prompted by a surge in demand for breaks at The Salthouse.

It is expected The Lookout will become a favourite with locals as well as day-trippers and the staycation market.

It will also bring the hotel’s restaurant offering to two, with the existing venue continuing to serve up its renowned seafood dishes and classic mains in a more formal setting.

Carl McGarrity, director at The Salthouse Hotel, said: “When we launched The Salthouse in 2019 we knew we were filling a void in the hospitality scene, and the subsequent demand from our customers is behind our expansion, including the addition of the new restaurant.

“The Lookout will offer a relaxed dining alternative that will complement our existing a la carte venue and offer our guests the sustainable experience that comes hand in hand with being part of The Salthouse culture.

“Carbon neutral is a term that is being used more and more, by consumers and businesses alike. Our customers want it, they expect high environmental ethics from service providers and due to that demand, we have chosen to expand to meet their needs.

“Our new restaurant will elevate our offering and provide more choice for the ethically minded traveller, but it will also ensure we are loyal to our sustainability theme, all whilst offering the best of service, quality and the most stunning views that stretch across the Atlantic.

“A major recruitment drive is underway ahead of the expansion and we look forward to launching to the public this summer.”

The Salthouse is a self-sufficient business. An onsite wind turbine and solar panels have been integrated into the design and the energy that they generate powers the hotel and eco lodges.

The property also has a ‘no single use' plastics policy where possible while the water that services The Salthouse is from its very own borehole.

The business is a joint venture between Nigel McGarrity and a local property developer.

