Europe’s largest airport lounge provider, Aspire, has announced a major refurbishment of the lounge at Belfast City Airport with a total investment of £1.2million assigned to enhance its offering.

In partnership with concept design specialists DV8 Designs, the existing lounge area will be extended to accommodate 178 seats, effectively increasing its capacity by 70 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katy Best, commercial director at Belfast City Airport, which was named the UK and Ireland’s most convenient airport, said: “This investment is fantastic news for our passengers who have been enjoying the Aspire product since the lounge opened in 2014.

“Whether it’s on the outbound leg of a trip or travelling home from experiencing Northern Ireland, the collaboration between Belfast City Airport and Aspire provides passengers with a comfortable and tranquil start to their journey.

“We are passionate about delivering an airport experience that exceeds expectations, and the new, larger lounge due to open later this year will ensure our passengers can enjoy a high quality, premium lounge offering whilst waiting to board their flight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the aim of stimulating the senses, the refurbished lounge will incorporate a blend of tile and slatted curved screens, plush upholstery design seating, and enclosed private booths for additional privacy.

The use of feature LED lighting inspired by the Giant’s Causeway will evoke a strong sense of locality, while warm colours will conjure a feeling of relaxation and rest.

Graham Allen, head of Aspire Lounges UK and Ireland, explained: “Aspire is delighted to be partnering once again with DV8 Designs on the redevelopment of our lounge at Belfast City Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This exciting project will enable Aspire to maximise its use of the space and modernise the facility to not only meet, but exceed the expectations of our guests.

“DV8 consistently goes above and beyond to ensure each project embodies the ‘Aspire Way’, combining our striking branding with a peaceful atmosphere and our outstanding customer service.

“Our lounge at Belfast City Airport will be designed with our new identity at its foundations; recognisably Aspire with a distinct sense of place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers choosing the Aspire Lounge will enjoy complimentary food and drink, table-side charging facilities, access to newspapers and magazines and unrivalled views of Belfast City Airport’s runway.

To avoid disruption for passengers, the refurbishment will be undertaken in a phased approach, enabling the lounge to remain open at all times.

Owner of DV8 Designs, Lee Birchall, added: “We are delighted to once again be partnering with Aspire to create a truly premium lounge service in line with the Aspire vision, whilst also integrating the unique geographical characteristics of Belfast and the surrounding region.

“Our design team enjoy the strong working relationship with Aspire, having a degree of creative freedom to bring our latest airport experience to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Hatfield, Belfast City Airport, and Graham Allen, Aspire Lounges, welcome the news of a £1.2m investment into the lounge product at Belfast City Airport