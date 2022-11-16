£1.6bn contract for Royal Navy support ships awarded to UK consortium

The £1.6 billion contract will see final assembly for the three vessels – each the length of two Premier League football pitches – take place at Harland & Wolff’s shipyard in Belfast.

They will be built to an entirely British design by Bath-based BMT which forms the rest of the Team Resolute consortium along with Navantia UK.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the announcement was a “significant boost” to the UK shipbuilding industry.

“By selecting Team Resolute, the Ministry of Defence has chosen a proposal which includes £77 million of investment into the UK shipyards, creating around 2,000 UK jobs, and showcasing cutting-edge British design,” he said.

“Building on ambitions laid out in the National Shipbuilding Strategy, this contract will bolster technology transfer and key skills from a world-renowned shipbuilder, crucial in the modernisation of British shipyards.”

The contract is subject to final Treasury and ministerial approval.

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s three 216-metre Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ships will supply munitions, stores and provisions to the Navy’s aircraft carriers, destroyers and frigates deployed at sea.

The MoD said the “majority” of the blocks and modules for the ships will be constructed at Harland & Wolff in Belfast and Appledore in Devon, with components manufactured at centres in Methil in Fife and Arnish on the Isle of Lewis.

However build work will also take place at Navantia’s shipyard in Cadiz, Spain, in a collaboration the MoD said would allow for key skills and technology to be transferred from a world-leading auxiliary shipbuilder.

Labour and trade unions expressed anger that the entire project was not being done in the UK.

Shadow defence secretary John Healey said: “This decision is a betrayal of British jobs and British business.

The cranes at H&W. Photo by Simon Graham/Harrison Photography

“Ministers have rejected a big opportunity to boost our UK economy and strengthen our sovereign industrial capability at a time when threats are increasing.”

Mike Clancy, general secretary of the Prospect union, said it was “a terrible, short-sighted decision” and a missed opportunity to support the whole of UK shipbuilding.

“At a time when the economy is struggling it is short-sighted in the extreme to go with a bid that takes most of the high-value work and intellectual property overseas,” he said.

“Spain will be delighted with the Government’s approach to levelling up. It is now essential that the Government does all it can to maximise the small amount of work going to UK yards.”

GMB national officer Matt Roberts called for reassurances from ministers that UK shipyards would get the work they needed to prosper.

“It’s only a few short years since Harland & Wolff, set to benefit from this bid, was occupied by workers to save the yard from closure,” he said.

“Ever since the last RFA order debacle from the Tory Government back in 2012, we have campaigned for all of the build work on FSS to be done in the UK and for each shipyard in every nation and region of the country to get decent packages of work from this big Government order.