£1.8m in redress payments secured for Northern Ireland Post Office IT scandal victims

Some £1.8 million in redress payments have been secured for three Northern Ireland victims of the Post Office IT scandal.

More than 900 former sub-postmasters across the UK were wrongly prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 because the Horizon computer system wrongly showed missing payments from their branch accounts.

Convictions were quashed by the Post Office (Horizon Systems) Act 2024, which came after a group of sub-postmasters took legal action against the Post Office.

The Horizon Convictions Redress Scheme was launched by the Government to enable people wrongly convicted of a crime because of the Horizon IT system used by the Post Office to apply for financial redress.

An image of a Post Office sign; some £1.8m has so far been secured for victims of the Horizon scandal in Northern Ireland (photo by Alice Horsley/Getty Images)

A law firm for the three, which includes two women and a man from across Northern Ireland who do not wish to be identified, said over the past week they have secured total compensation payments of £1.8 million.

They said each client has received a final settlement of £600,000, following interim payments of £200,000 last December under the overturned convictions redress scheme.

Michael Madden of Madden & Finucane Solicitors said the redress payments are welcomed, but cannot undo the damage done.

"The payments secured for three of our clients this week completes their full exoneration, following the overturning of their faulty convictions last year," he said.

"They lived under the cloud of tarnished reputations for years and separately experienced devastating damage resulting from the miscarriage of justice.