The Coleraine campus of Ulster University is to get a £22m Centre for Food & Drug Discovery thanks to the Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deal.

This is just one element of the Growth Deal which was highlighted by Finance Minister John O’Dowd and Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald during a visit to the North Coast on Thursday, August 7.

Also as part of the Growth Deal, a ‘Foodovation™’ and Skills Centre will be developed at North West Regional College in Limavady.

Speaking after a visit to Ulster University and North West Regional College, Minister O’Dowd said: “I welcome the opportunity to see first-hand the positive impact the Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deal is having driving innovation and equipping the region with the skills it needs to thrive.

Pictured (from left) Councillor Oliver McMullan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens; Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Minister for the Economy; John O’Dowd, Minister of Finance; Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor, Ulster University; Professor Liam Maguire, Pro Vice-Chancellor Research at Ulster University; Pat Mulvenna BSc MA, Director of Leisure & Development at Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council. CREDIT DARREN KIDD

“The £110 million investment through the Growth Deal will create high-quality jobs, help attract and retain talent, support local businesses, and strengthen the regional economy.

“The Centre for Food & Drug Discovery at Ulster University Coleraine will significantly expand research capacity and industry collaboration to help bring new products to market; while the Foodovation ™ and Skills Centre at the North West Regional College Limavady will ensure the local food industry has access to a highly skilled workforce and the expertise needed to grow and scale their businesses.

“I have no doubt these projects will assist in local economic growth, creating better opportunities for everyone.”

Economy Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald added: “The Causeway Coast & Glens Growth Deal is a real opportunity to support and harness the talent in this region.

“Focusing on a number of my priority sectors, and with innovation at their heart, the projects show the ambition of everyone involved and the power of collaboration across industry, academia and the public sector.

“The Centre for Food & Drug Discovery will offer unique expertise and first-on-island platforms to support scientific discovery across human and animal health, and bioactives for agri-food.

"While the Foodovation ™ & Skills Centre will support food and drink businesses with skills development, technical assistance and expert advice to nurture their innovative food and drink ideas from concept to creation.