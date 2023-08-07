News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

£23million residential and business redevelopment in Lisburn gets planning go-ahead

The application by Holywood-based Lacuna Developments Limited on the former animal feed mill site includes residential and business accommodation creating 75 jobs
By Claire Cartmill
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 16:37 BST

The planning application was submitted by Holywood-based Lacuna Developments Limited, one of NI’s leading development and investment companies.

The company’s ‘mixed use’ proposals include residential and business accommodation as well as other facilities such as car/cycle parking and landscaping. There will also be improved infrastructure and access arrangements from the Moira Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Once built, 38 houses and 53 apartments will provide accommodation for around 220 people and will help meet a local housing need. In addition, six business units and three flexible workspaces will accommodate around 55 jobs on-site.

The £23million redevelopment of a site on the Moira Road in Lisburn has been recommended for approval by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee. The planning application was submitted by Holywood-based Lacuna Developments Limited and include residential and business accommodation as well as other facilities such as car/cycle parking and landscaping. Pictured are CGI of the site (courtesy of Turley planning consultants, Belfast)The £23million redevelopment of a site on the Moira Road in Lisburn has been recommended for approval by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee. The planning application was submitted by Holywood-based Lacuna Developments Limited and include residential and business accommodation as well as other facilities such as car/cycle parking and landscaping. Pictured are CGI of the site (courtesy of Turley planning consultants, Belfast)
The £23million redevelopment of a site on the Moira Road in Lisburn has been recommended for approval by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee. The planning application was submitted by Holywood-based Lacuna Developments Limited and include residential and business accommodation as well as other facilities such as car/cycle parking and landscaping. Pictured are CGI of the site (courtesy of Turley planning consultants, Belfast)
Most Popular

The developer anticipates that a further 25 posts in business and employment will be supported by resident expenditure. Lacuna Developments also believes that improved public transport links - including direct park-and-ride access to Knockmore rail halt, which is due to be constructed by 2025 – will help deliver greater social and economic benefits in the area.

Alderman Martin Gregg, chair of the council’s planning committee, said: “This 3.5 hectare site at 160 Moira Road has been vacant for almost 10 years and previously housed an animal feed mill.

"These are exciting plans and on balance, the committee is delighted to see the co-location of housing and businesses which will bring new employment opportunities and better public transport connections for commuters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This, in turn, will help support a healthier population, reduce congestion, bring much needed social, affordable housing and support social inclusion.”

The £23million redevelopment of a site on the Moira Road in Lisburn has been recommended for approval by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee. The planning application was submitted by Holywood-based Lacuna Developments Limited and include residential and business accommodation as well as other facilities such as car/cycle parking and landscaping. Once built, 38 houses and 53 apartments will provide accommodation for around 220 people and will help meet a local housing need. In addition, six business units and three flexible workspaces will accommodate around 55 jobs on-site. The developer anticipates that a further 25 posts in business and employment will be supported by resident expenditure. Pictured are CGI of the site (courtesy of Turley planning consultants, Belfast)The £23million redevelopment of a site on the Moira Road in Lisburn has been recommended for approval by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee. The planning application was submitted by Holywood-based Lacuna Developments Limited and include residential and business accommodation as well as other facilities such as car/cycle parking and landscaping. Once built, 38 houses and 53 apartments will provide accommodation for around 220 people and will help meet a local housing need. In addition, six business units and three flexible workspaces will accommodate around 55 jobs on-site. The developer anticipates that a further 25 posts in business and employment will be supported by resident expenditure. Pictured are CGI of the site (courtesy of Turley planning consultants, Belfast)
The £23million redevelopment of a site on the Moira Road in Lisburn has been recommended for approval by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee. The planning application was submitted by Holywood-based Lacuna Developments Limited and include residential and business accommodation as well as other facilities such as car/cycle parking and landscaping. Once built, 38 houses and 53 apartments will provide accommodation for around 220 people and will help meet a local housing need. In addition, six business units and three flexible workspaces will accommodate around 55 jobs on-site. The developer anticipates that a further 25 posts in business and employment will be supported by resident expenditure. Pictured are CGI of the site (courtesy of Turley planning consultants, Belfast)

Also part of the planning proposals are two takeaway coffee pod units, private, communal and public space, ramped access and stairs, NIE substations and associated site works.

Anthony Best, managing director at Lacuna Developments, said: “We are delighted to have secured planning for the mixture use and mixed tenure site at Moira Road.

"Working in partnership with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee this will be the first of this type of development in the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As well as this it will create a unique opportunity to link this side of Lisburn to the new Lisburn West rail halt which will provide thousands of people within a mile radius access to public transport.

The £23million redevelopment of a site on the Moira Road in Lisburn has been recommended for approval by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee. The planning application was submitted by Holywood-based Lacuna Developments Limited and include residential and business accommodation as well as other facilities such as car/cycle parking and landscaping. Once built, 38 houses and 53 apartments will provide accommodation for around 220 people and will help meet a local housing need. In addition, six business units and three flexible workspaces will accommodate around 55 jobs on-site. The developer anticipates that a further 25 posts in business and employment will be supported by resident expenditure. Pictured are CGI of the site (courtesy of Turley planning consultants, Belfast)The £23million redevelopment of a site on the Moira Road in Lisburn has been recommended for approval by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee. The planning application was submitted by Holywood-based Lacuna Developments Limited and include residential and business accommodation as well as other facilities such as car/cycle parking and landscaping. Once built, 38 houses and 53 apartments will provide accommodation for around 220 people and will help meet a local housing need. In addition, six business units and three flexible workspaces will accommodate around 55 jobs on-site. The developer anticipates that a further 25 posts in business and employment will be supported by resident expenditure. Pictured are CGI of the site (courtesy of Turley planning consultants, Belfast)
The £23million redevelopment of a site on the Moira Road in Lisburn has been recommended for approval by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee. The planning application was submitted by Holywood-based Lacuna Developments Limited and include residential and business accommodation as well as other facilities such as car/cycle parking and landscaping. Once built, 38 houses and 53 apartments will provide accommodation for around 220 people and will help meet a local housing need. In addition, six business units and three flexible workspaces will accommodate around 55 jobs on-site. The developer anticipates that a further 25 posts in business and employment will be supported by resident expenditure. Pictured are CGI of the site (courtesy of Turley planning consultants, Belfast)

"We look forward to starting on site later this year.”

Demolition of the former mill buildings on the site is expected to take place after the summer, with construction work scheduled to start in late 2023.

Related topics:LisburnCastlereagh City Council