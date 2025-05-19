Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have approved market research at a cost of £25,000 to explore potential uses for vacant properties in its five town centres.

The towns with the highest vacancy rate are Crumlin and Randalstown, 16 per cent; Ballyclare, 11 per cent; Antrim excluding Castle Mall, ten per cent and Glengormley, nine per cent.

A report to the borough council’s Economic Development Committee which met on Tuesday evening, said the Northern Ireland average is 22 per cent and 14 per cent in the United Kingdom.

The report indicated that of 148 ground floor units in Antrim town centre, 115 were occupied by independent businesses; 18 by chain businesses and 15 were vacant; Ballyclare, 131 ground floor units, 97, independent; 19 chain businesses and 15 vacant; Crumlin, 75 units, 54, independent, nine, chain, 12 vacant; 129 units in Glengormley, 84 independent; 33, chain and 12 vacant; Randalstown, 86 units; 68, independent; four, chain and 14, vacant.

Randalstown. Photo supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The average commercial ground floor town centre vacancy rate across the borough in the fourth quarter of the last financial year was 12%.

A report to the committee said: “Monitoring vacancy levels in our town centres is essential to understanding the economic vitality of our towns; identifying emerging trends and informing strategic interventions to support regeneration and economic growth.

“This approach will help provide a more accurate and holistic view of town centre health and significantly strengthen council’s ability to monitor vacancy levels, identify emerging issues early, and plan targeted interventions that support the regeneration of our town centres.”

Glengormley. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The audit will monitor existing services and retail and “gaps in provision” with consultation with businesses and residents to understand how the town centres could be improved, the report said. It is expected that the study will “inform the design of a new grant programme”.

Airport DUP Alderman Matthew Magill said: “It’s good to see this coming forward.”

He proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the purchase of up to three additional mobile worker licences at a maximum cost of £1,800 and the commissioning of a scoping study and market research, seconded by Antrim SDLP Cllr Roisin Lynch.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Main Street, Ballyclare. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

