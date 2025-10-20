UK Government investment strengthens security, supports high-quality careers, and accelerates regional growth

Northern Ireland workers are benefiting from significant defence investment that is backing high-quality careers and driving innovation across the region, according to a new UK Defence Footprint booklet which highlights the positive impact of defence spending on the nations and regions of the UK.

The latest government figures show that Northern Ireland received £271 million in defence spending in the last year alone, directly supporting 900 industry jobs across cutting-edge sectors.

This substantial investment demonstrates how the region is at the forefront of defence technology development, cementing its position as a leader in aerospace and advanced manufacturing.

In March First Minister Michelle O'Neill decried an announcement by government that it will supply 5000 of the Belfast-made LLM air defence missiles to Ukraine

This investment underpins the Government's historic increase in defence spending to 2.6% of GDP by 2027, with an ambition to reach 3% in the next Parliament. The commitment reflects the Government's recognition that defence spending not only keeps the nation secure but also serves as a powerful engine for economic growth across all regions of the UK, delivering on the Plan for Change.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Matthew Patrick MP said: “The UK Government’s continued investment in Northern Ireland’s defence sector is a clear demonstration of our commitment to strengthening national security while supporting prosperity in Northern Ireland.

“This £271m investment not only enhances our resilience, but also ensures that communities across Northern Ireland benefit from long-term economic growth, new career opportunities, and closer collaboration between industry, academia, and government.”

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard MP explained: "Our record uplift in defence investment will ensure our forces have the kit they need to fight, ensuring we are secure at home and strong abroad.

“By making defence an engine for growth across the country and supporting the Government's Plan for Change, the defence dividend is benefitting Northern Irish jobs, communities and businesses.

"Northern Ireland's heritage in defence, aerospace, and shipbuilding puts it at the forefront of defence innovation, backing cutting-edge careers for local people.”

Northern Ireland is home to high-end facilities including Belfast's global Space Electric Propulsion Integration Centre, demonstrating how defence spending drives innovation and technological advancement.

It is also home to Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) production – high-end air defence missiles which have offered Ukraine protection against threats since Russia launched its illegal invasion in February 2022.

The nation’s expertise spans aerospace engineering, advanced manufacturing, and shipbuilding, building on a proud heritage whilst embracing future technologies.