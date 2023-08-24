A planning application has been submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for a £2m extension to The Rabbit Hotel in Templepatrick.

The proposal seeks a change of use and alterations to existing buildings to create nine bedrooms and new build extension to provide 17 new additional bedrooms.

The site adjacent to the front of the hotel at Antrim Road comprises of three vacant buildings, two of which are listed.

The establishment, formerly known as The Templeton Hotel, has been in operation since 1990, It was purchased early in 2019 by the current owners, who also own and operate Galgorm Resort outside Ballymena and The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn.

The proposal is for a revised scheme to that approved previously for 18 bedrooms through change of use and alterations to existing buildings and a new-build extension.

A planning statement says that the proposal “represents an important investment by the owners to continue to improve the facilities for its customers”.

It is expected to result in the creation of 17 jobs.

John McGrillen, CEO, Tourism NI and Emma Stubbs, economic development manager at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection managing director at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat

The statement adds: “The guest bedroom accommodation and neighbouring uses have previously been found to be entirely compatible and there will be no adverse impact on amenity arising. Adequate arrangements are in place to facilitate access to and movement and parking within the proposal. The proposal will not have a detrimental impact upon features of archaeological importance, the listed buildings or their setting.”

The planning statement continues: “The proposed development has been designed to respond appropriately to the characteristics of the site and will bring back into sustainable use historic buildings. It is an attractive, high quality design which complements existing development at the site.”

However, an objection registered online questioned whether or not there would be sufficient parking spaces for guests.

It also suggested that the proposal could result in “over-development” of the site.

“These are listed buildings and the removal of any part of it would ruin the status and look of the buildings and the street,” it was stated.