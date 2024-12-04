£36m development of former Rolls Royce factory site criticised for including housing on land zoned for employment

The former Rolls Royce site pictured in the 1970s

A £36m development plan for the former Rolls Royce factory site at Dundonald has been criticised for including housing on land zoned for employment.

And Lisburn and Castlereagh Council planning committee chairperson, Alderman Martin Gregg (Alliance) also said other developers could follow this precedent.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council signed off on the Lagmar Properties Limited application on Monday for a second time after a nine month delay over an 11th hour green belt objection.

Original plans identified the site at Carrowreagh Road for employment and retail, however Sainsbury’s vision for a 60,00sq ft unit was dropped in late 2013.

An application then went forward as a 91 home scheme with 20% affordable housing and 31 business units for the land, which the chamber heard has attracted anti-social behaviour since it was vacated 20 years ago.

LCCC head of planning, Conor Hughes told the chamber: “Zoned land can be considered for alternative use under exceptional circumstances if economic development proposed is lost.”

Lagmar planning agent, Gary Dodds said: “Retail has been removed including a petrol station and four retail units. LCCC had approved the updated development design in February, but then faced a late representation from Gordon Duff a member of the Dundonald Green Belt Association (DGBA) highlighting his “serious concerns” over the approval and his bid to “prevent an urban sprawl” in East Belfast.

His objection letter, on the NI Planning Portal, also alleged the Council had provided “incorrect facts” to members of the committee, based on details of the council’s local development plan.

Mr Gordon stated for this reason LCCC was “highly vulnerable to legal challenge”. A head of planning report put before elected reps, stated: “The advice contained in the main report is not changed. In respect of the objector’s representation that this site should be refused planning permission based on the fact it is zoned employment land and that it cannot be developed for mixed use development until it is decided if the land needs to be reallocated through the Local Policies Plan process is not sustained.” Voting against the application, planning committee chairperson, Alderman Martin Gregg said: “This was land accepted as employment land, how can we put housing on land zoned for employment?

“I am surprised that this application is before us again. I am surprised NIW’s approval is from two years ago when it is only valid for 18 months, when things can change so quickly where NIW is concerned.

“It is now majority for housing when it was employment land and still zoned for it. “I don’t see how this can comply with policy for zoned land.

“If you read Invest NI report on loss of land, it is not to be progressed with if land is zoned in the local development area.

“You could now have a number of application changes in zoned lands as they do not want to wait for the 2028 adoption of the Local Policies Plan.