TrustFord, the UK’s largest Ford dealer Group officially opened its new Transit Centre in Craigavon.

The new Transit Centre was opened by TrustFord’s CEO Stuart Mustoe, and Mandy Dean, director of commercial vehicles at Ford of Britain and Ireland. They were also joined by Steve Furby, National CV sales manager, Ford of Britain, Ashleigh Carter, Transit Centre sales zone manager, Ford of Britain and members of the TrustFord Board and leadership team.

Also in attendance were contractors and partners Trevor and Gary Turkington, who brought a special reminder of Ford Heritage in the form of a beautifully preserved Ford Thames Van.

Stuart Mustoe, chief executive Officer at TrustFord, said: “At TrustFord, we’re always looking for ways to drive the standard in customer care and the opening of our new Transit Centre in Craigavon represents an important milestone for us. Alongside our Transit Centres in Ballymena and Mallusk, it gives us the scale and resources to meet the needs of our guests across Northern Ireland — both today and, importantly, into the future.”

The site has undergone extensive redevelopment, representing an investment of £400k, and provides an enhanced and relaxed environment for guests to explore and experience the Ford Commercial Vehicle range.

As part of the celebrations, Mandy Dean, director of commercial vehicles at Ford of Britain and Ireland presented the team with the prestigious 2024 Ford President’s Award.

Speaking at the opening Mandy, explained: “It’s a privilege to join the team at Craigavon and celebrate the official opening of this new Transit Centre.

"This stunning new site will provide a fantastic platform to showcase our latest commercial vehicles — including the E-Custom and, soon to be released, Ranger Plug-In Hybrid. I was also delighted to present the team with the 2024 Ford President’s Award, recognising their outstanding commitment to excellence in customer service and sales performance in Northern Ireland.”

In line with this expansion, TrustFord is actively recruiting, offering exciting career opportunities within the award-winning group.​

Dermot Rafferty, regional director of TrustFord NI and Channel Islands, added: “The expansion of our Transit Centre in Craigavon marks a major milestone for TrustFord in Northern Ireland. With Transit Centres now in Ballymena, Mallusk, and Craigavon, we’re in a stronger position than ever to support our commercial vehicle guests. It also brings with it exciting career opportunities as we continue to grow our brilliant team.

“I’d also like to extend my thanks to our dedicated colleagues who have worked tirelessly to get everything ready and are so committed to providing the very highest levels of customer care.”

