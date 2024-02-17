Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MBNI Truck & Van, Northern Ireland’s only Mercedes-Benz commercial dealer, has announced a £4.5 million investment into a new state-of-the-art dealership in Dungannon, creating an additional 20 jobs.

Group CEO Pauline McKeating recently made the announcement following continued growth and having taken majority ownership of the business in 2023 from Northern Irish entrepreneur Neil McKibbin, who will continue in his role as chairman.

Pauline held the finance director position for many years at the MBNI Group before progressing to chief executive officer and is now the majority shareholder in the group, which includes MBNI Truck & Van, RentaMerc, and Rossetts Commercials, based in the south of England.

Recruiting now: £4.5 million investment will bring a new Mercedes-Benz dealership to Dungannon

2023 saw MBNI Holdings named one of the top 100 businesses in Northern Ireland for the first time, with a turnover of £90.6 million as well as employing over 300 people across the group.

Group CEO Pauline McKeating, explained: "I'm delighted to officially announce the development of a brand-new state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz dealership in Dungannon. This multi-million-pound investment is a testament to cementing our place in the Dungannon area and expanding our reach throughout Northern Ireland.”

MBNI’s investment in the Dungannon area will see the Mercedes-Benz Truck & Van dealer relocate from their current premises in The Bush to a multi-acre site located just off the M1 Motorway behind the current M1 service area in Dungannon.

The dealership will expand its current offering to include three drive-through truck maintenance bays and eight light vehicle maintenance bays, and for the first time, MBNI will offer an after-sales service for Mercedes-Benz passenger car customers.

The site will also include an extensive parts store, space for vehicle sales, new electric vehicle infrastructure, and a new office for MBNI’s rental division, RentaMerc.