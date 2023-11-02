The major restoration of the Strand Arts Centre is poised to begin early next year and will secure the future of a treasured Belfast landmark

A transformational £6.5 million redevelopment project to preserve Northern Ireland’s only operational art deco picturehouse is poised to begin early next year.

The major restoration of the Strand Arts Centre will secure the future of a treasured Belfast landmark and create much-needed new arts spaces for the community.

On completion, guests will have a ‘living museum’ experience, where they can absorb the architectural and social history of a pre-war cinema, with the sensitive restoration of original architectural features including the building’s iconic façade, entrance and foyer.

Two heritage film theatres will double as intimate live performance spaces, the Strand’s iconic balcony screen will be transformed into a world-class performance space, seating 250 while the restored front stalls will be transformed into a unique theatre space for 160.

Enhanced backstage facilities will make the venue more attractive to local artists, touring productions and festival events. An interactive exhibition will celebrate the history of the iconic east Belfast picturehouse, showcasing the story of the Strand, and the many lives it has touched, while a separate high-end screening room accommodating up to 60 people.

Whilst maintaining its historical charm, redevelopment works will ensure the Strand will be fit for audiences of the future. Accessibility will be a core focus, with disability access throughout the building, widening the centre’s ability to cater for a diverse range of audiences. And a new licensed café will enhance the centre’s offering and drive dwell time throughout the day.

Two flexible creative learning studios will increase the centre’s ability to facilitate performing and visual arts classes, and development workshops for Northern Ireland’s growing creative industries. Quality, affordable spaces will also be available for hire by community and charity groups, strengthening the Strand’s long history of impactful community outreach.

Mimi Turtle, CEO, Strand Arts Centre and Kathryn Thomson, chair, Strand Arts Centre are joined by Belfast parkour artist, George McGowan, as they announce plans for a transformational £6.5 million redevelopment project to preserve Northern Ireland’s only operational art deco picturehouse, which is poised to begin early next year. Picture by Stephen Hamilton, Press Eye.

Mimi Turtle, CEO, Strand Arts Centre, said: “This is a milestone moment for the Strand Arts Centre, as we take the final steps towards redeveloping this much-loved Belfast icon.

“Our vision for this project has been made possible by the valued support and funding from Belfast City Council, the UK government’s Levelling Up Fund, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and a wide range of public and corporate funders.

“We are working with our architects, Hall Black Douglas to finalise our plans and hope to share more details, and visuals on what people can expect from the new-look Strand in the coming months.”

Last year Belfast City Council helped the Arts Centre secure £4.09 million from the UK government’s Levelling Up Fund. Additional funding from the Council, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and a variety of funding sources, including public and corporate sponsorships will be used to fund the project.

Around 10% of the total investment (£650,000) must still be raised to complete the redevelopment plans.

The building will close in February 2024 and is expected to re-open in mid 2025, in time to mark the Strand’s 90th birthday. The capital works will be project managed by Belfast City Council.

The Strand has a packed programme of screening and events running right through to its closure in February 2024, including lots of festive favourites for all the family. There are also opportunities to name a seat in support of the redevelopment, starting from just £180.

Kathryn Thomson, chief executive of National Museums NI was installed as the new chair of the Strand Arts Centre at its October Board meeting last week.

She added: “I am proud to be joining Strand Arts Centre at such a pivotal point in its history and would like to commend Mimi and the board for their vision and commitment to drive forward this ambitious redevelopment, which will deliver significant community impact for the people of Belfast and beyond, for generations to come.