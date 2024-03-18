Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barclay Communications has collaborated with BT Wholesale in a £6million initiative to launch a free ultra-fast fibre initiative aimed at transforming the digital landscape for businesses in Northern Ireland.

The partnership means the 91% of companies who already have access to fibre to the premises (FTTP) technology can convert to it at no extra cost.

Barclays, one of Northern Ireland’s leading business mobile, landline, and IT providers servicing 11,000 companies, hopes the collaboration will connect 50,000 of those businesses by the end of the year.

The £6 million initiative streamlines the connection process for businesses, a significant number of which are unaware of their access to higher-speed broadband

The initiative, known as the Free Ultra-Fast Fibre program, aims to assist businesses grappling with inadequate broadband services and those seeking larger bandwidth options. Participants in the initiative receive complimentary installation, FTTP delivery, a new line/ONT box, and a service upgrade, all without any additional charges to their existing monthly fees.

John Roulston, Barclay Communications' sales director, said: "Businesses will also benefit from our top-tier, local customer support. We handle the entire installation process and continue to work closely with the customer thereafter, ensuring a seamless experience. Our goal is to simplify the process for our customers, as we understand that complexity often deters them. We're committed to making the transition as smooth and straightforward as possible."

FTTP is a cutting-edge technology that directly connects optical fibre to customers' premises, providing unparalleled speed and reliability. It offers internet speeds up to 25 times faster than superfast fibre, with upload speeds up to 12.5 times faster, making it the future of broadband connectivity.

Pictured are Britt Megahey, founder of Barclay Communications and Katrina O’Mahony, senior sales manager, BT Wholesale

Unlike traditional fibre connections, which rely on copper cables for the final leg of the journey, FTTP ensures that businesses are directly connected to the most advanced and reliable network in the country, with no copper cable or sharing with neighbours.

John added: “Businesses here in Northern Ireland have the best opportunity to access the fastest speeds available to them (FTTP), yet it still shocks me how many organisations struggle with poor internet speeds.”

Britt Megahey, founder of Barclay Communications, continued: “Our Free Fast Fibre initiative in partnership with BT Wholesale represents a significant step towards transforming the digital landscape of Northern Ireland.

"We aim to empower businesses with the fastest available internet speeds, bridging the digital divide and driving economic growth in the region. With our dedicated teams and BT Wholesale's expertise, we are confident that this initiative will be a game-changer for Northern Irish businesses."

Barclay Communications and BT Wholesale’s investment in the project will reach £6 million by 2025.

Katrina O’Mahony, senior sales manager, BT Wholesale, added: “We are pleased to be working with Barclay Communications to deliver this initiative to support Northern Ireland businesses with free, ultrafast connectivity.