Primark will leave its store in the town’s Tower Centre to fill the void left by Debenhams in Fairhill, with the construction of the new unit expected to create 80 to 100 jobs during the development project.

The new store has a target handover date of 2025 and is set to join other fashion brands such as Marks & Spencer, Next, H&M, Superdry, JD Sports, River Island and New Look being represented at the Centre.

Ryan Walker, Director of Magmel (Ballymena) Limited, Fairhill’s owners said:

Fairhill Shopping Centre announces Primark as new tenant in £7million investment

“We are thrilled to announce the news that Primark will be joining the tenant line up at Fairhill.

"Since buying the Centre in 2021 we have been working hard to rejuvenate and revitalise the Centre back to its former glory and this announcement will allow us to deliver on that vision.

"Fairhill Shopping Centre already boasts an impressive selection of retailers, and the addition of Primark will further enhance the shopping experience for all our customers.

"This investment will secure Fairhill’s positions as the leading fashion and retail destination in Mid & East Antrim.”

Mark Thallon, of TDK Commerical Property Consultants, insists they have listened to ‘customers suggestions’ on how to improve the shopping centre.

“The announcement of Primark committing to open a 38,000 sq ft unit at Fairhill is the culmination of 18 months work following the acquisition of the scheme by Magmel,” he added.

"We have listened to both the current occupier’s and customers suggestions on how best to further strengthen the Centre and believe the addition of Primark will confirm Fairhills position as one of the premier shopping centres in Northern Ireland and we look forward to announcing further additions to Fairhill in the near future.”