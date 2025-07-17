£9m Lidl store approved next to Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon
It will be built on a site formerly occupied by a Sainsbury’s petrol filling station and car wash operation.
Councillors at an Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council planning committee meeting were told it will lead to the employment of 200 construction workers over a period of six months, in addition to 40 part-time and full-time jobs within the supermarket, although some of them will transfer from another Lidl store.
It will also give a new purpose to what is currently an underused section of the shopping hub.
The plans involve the demolition of the existing petrol filling station and erection of the 2,478m2 Lidl supermarket, installation of solar panels, provision of access, car parking, landscaping and associated site works.
The road layout onto Central Way will also be altered, with the modification of the left slip lane for entry, and removal of the existing egress lane.
Principal planning officer, Sinead McAvoy, spoke positively about the proposed retail development: “The design features a mono-pitched roof, modern materials including white render and metallic silver panelling, and extensive glazing.
“The development also includes 127 car-parking spaces, electric vehicle charging points, vehicle cycling and dedicated service yards. The building is of a high quality and will significantly improve the visual amenity of the site.”
The development was passed unanimously by the committee, and Lidl expects a build time of 26 weeks once work begins.
