A series of public events will take place later this month to seek views on the new development at Bankmore Square on the Dublin Road in Belfast.

The proposed plans include the development of new headquarters for Kainos, alongside purpose-built, managed student accommodation for Queen’s University Belfast.

As part of a pre-application community consultation process, the plans for the new development will be on display to the public at the Clayton Hotel, Ormeau Avenue, Belfast, on Monday, September 25 and Wednesday 27 at 12 noon to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm on both days.

The consultation materials, images and plans for both projects can be accessed at www.bankmoresquare.com. This will provide everyone with an opportunity to access information about the proposal and provide feedback before any planning application is submitted.

The multimillion-pound development will support Kainos' ongoing expansion and help meet the need for specialist student accommodation in Belfast. The investment is expected to contribute significantly to the regeneration of the city’s Linen Quarter.

If approved, the development will comprise of 85,000 sq ft of Grade A office space with an additional 4,000 sq ft dedicated to ground floor commercial uses, and approximately 475 student rooms.

Full planning applications are expected to be submitted to Belfast City Council in November.

Russell Sloan, incoming CEO of Kainos, said: “This new, contemporary development signals our continuing investment in Belfast. When complete, it will bring renewed character to both the Dublin Road and the Linen Quarter, and will provide significant benefits to businesses, organisations and services around us at Bankmore Square.

“At the heart of this investment are our people, and our desire to create an exceptional and sustainable workplace for our colleagues to connect and collaborate. Our new office will provide modern office space for up to 1,600 people, creating the capacity for our planned growth in the future.”

Caroline Young, vice-president of students and corporate services at Queen’s, added: “Having a wide range of high quality, affordable and safe housing options, in close proximity to Queen’s, will ensure we can support the significant increase in demand for this type of student accommodation.

