The opening of the UK’s favourite gym will bring flexible, affordable fitness to the people of Ballymena and the surrounding areas through PureGym’s flagship low cost, zero contract memberships.

From 12pm on May 16, PureGym Ballymena will provide members with access to its state-of-the-art facilities 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Spread across c.12,000 sq. ft. on Braidwater Retail Park, next to Poundland and Pets at Home, the brand-new gym is equipped for everyone’s fitness needs with: over 220 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment and a functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment, and a fitness studio

They will also offer huge range of classes, all included within the membership price with certified personal trainers available to support clients.

The opening is an exciting opportunity for Ballymena and the surrounding areas, providing nine new jobs and offering people a flexible, affordable space to help support their physical and mental wellbeing around the clock.

A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “At a time when physical and mental wellbeing have never been more important, we are delighted to be bringing the UK’s favourite gym to Ballymena! As the first PureGym to open in Northern Ireland since 2018, PureGym Ballymena is an exciting step in our ongoing commitment to bringing high-quality, low-cost fitness to as many people across the UK as possible. We look forward to welcoming new members – look out for our opening offer!”

At PureGym, we are always on the lookout for people who want to turn their passion for fitness into a career through the PureGym Perso­­nal Training Academy. Not only does this programme equip candidates to become certified PTs in just 14 weeks, it guarantees them a job at the end. Our PT Academy also provides ongoing PT business support and opportunities for career progression into management roles. For more information about the PureGym Personal Training Course, visit our website.

PureGym is committed to providing a safe place for everybody to work out and as part of our TrainSafe commitment, we have installed automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all of our gyms. AEDs can be lifesaving in a critical situation, which is why we believe they are as essential as any other piece of equipment in the gym. To find out more about our safety commitment, TrainSafe, and the work we’re doing with the British Heart Foundation to improve heart health across the nation, visit our website.

