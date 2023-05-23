From 12pm on the June 9, PureGym Coleraine will be accessible to members 24 hours a day, seven days a week through PureGym’s zero-contract, low-cost memberships. The state-of-the-art fitness facility, located at the Riverside Regional Centre is equipped for every fitness need with over 220 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, a functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment and a fitness studio.

The opening is an exciting opportunity for Coleraine and the surrounding areas, providing nine new jobs and offering people an affordable, flexible space to help support their physical and mental wellbeing.

A spokesperson for PureGym, said: "At PureGym, we are always on the lookout for people who want to turn their passion for fitness into a career through the PureGym Perso­­nal Training Academy.

“Not only does this programme equip candidates to become certified PTs in just 14 weeks, it guarantees them a job at the end. Our PT Academy also provides ongoing PT business support and opportunities for career progression into management roles. For more information about the PureGym Personal Training Course, visit our website.

“PureGym is committed to providing a safe place for everybody to work out and as part of our TrainSafe commitment we have installed automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all of our gyms. AEDs can be lifesaving in a critical situation, which is why we believe they are as essential as any other piece of equipment in the gym. Visit our website to find out more about our safety commitment, TrainSafe, and the work we’re doing with the British Heart Foundation to improve heart health across the nation.

“We are delighted to be bringing the UK’s favourite gym to Coleraine! Our latest gym will offer members high-quality, low-cost fitness facilities and provide them with 24/7 access to state-of-the-art equipment to use at their leisure to help achieve their health and fitness goals. We look forward to welcoming new members through the doors at PureGym Coleraine – look out for our opening offer!”

PureGym is delighted to be bringing flexible and affordable fitness to Coleraine with the opening of a new gym – it’s second in Northern Ireland since 2018