Cordners Newtownards has re-opened for business after a devastating fire in March

One of the biggest family owned independent shoe stores in Northern Ireland Cordners Newtownards was destroyed in the blaze on March 8.

The fire forced the closure of the long-established business, however the owners have reopened in a temporary location at the former Northern Bank premises on Regent Street, just a one minute walk from their previous store.

Owners David and Janice Robinson plan to move back to their Conway Square location once it is re-built in around 18 months. They also wished to thank their loyal customers who have stuck by them through the difficult period following the fire.

Owner David Robinson, explained: “This will be the new base until their old premises in Conway Square is rebuilt. I would like to thank all the people who helped us get open again and to thank our loyal customers who have stuck by us by ordering online or travelled to our Ballymoney branch to purchase their footwear.”

With more than 30 years’ experience in Newtownards and Ballymoney, Cordners source industry-leading brands and are busy getting the local school children ready to go back to school with the best quality footwear.

The new shop, which is now fully stocked for the Back-to-School season, with a wide range of top quality footwear brands such as Clarks, Startrite, Geox, Hush Puppies, Lelli Kelly and many more.

With fully trained fitting staff, shoppers can have peace of mind that the footwear they buy for the classroom, playground or sports pitch will be just right.

Not only is the upcoming school year being taken care of, they also have their very popular Summer Sale now on, with discounts up to half price. And, all the exciting new stock for the Autumn/Winter 2024 season is arriving daily to freshen up your wardrobe.

The experienced buyers at Cordners provide a strong and complimentary range of products for the stores and website with an attention to detail chain stores struggle to achieve.

Follow their Facebook and Instagram pages for daily new arrivals and promotions.

You can contact the Newtownards store on 028 9181 3144 or the Ballymoney store on 028 2766 3265. You can also Shop Online 24/7