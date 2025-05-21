Put yourself on screen with Screen Time – NI’s first TV/Radio/Social Video and tone-of-voice media training

A powerful new media training solution - Screen Time – which brings together some of Northern Ireland’s leading media professionals to help individuals and organisations master all aspects of modern communication in individually designed sessions – has been launched in Belfast by MW Advocate Managing Partner Brendan Mulgrew and fellow trainers.

From delivering a successful live television or radio interview, to creating compelling video content for social media and communicating a stellar conference presentation, Screen Time is one-day comprehensive, bespoke media training package designed to meet the needs of today’s fast-paced and multifaceted media landscape. It’s the first-of-its-kind in Northern Ireland to combine everything it takes to put successfully yourself on screen.

Speaking at the launch of Screen Time, Brendan said: “Screen Time is the only media training package in Northern Ireland that brings together expertise across traditional broadcast, digital platforms, and voice communication in single day’s training. Whether you’re a corporate leader, campaigner, content creator or public sector professional, we will create a bespoke package built around your needs – and delivered by experts who live and breathe media every day.”

The expert trainers delivering Screen Time include:

Radio presenter & DJ Amy McGuckin with social media guru David Levin and Lindsey Armstrong at the launch of Screen Time.

David Levin is a social media guru known for making a London pub go viral. He has worked with top brands such as The Voice, The Apprentice, Disney+, and Amazon. David is an expert on tone-of-voice training and will teach you how to captivate your audience on TV & radio and to make compelling social media content.

Amy McGuckin is Co-host of the Q Radio Breakfast Show, voice coach and social media expert, Amy will teach you how to cut through the noise with authenticity, confidence and create content that shows personality, energy and allows you to connect.

Lindsey Armstrong worked at forefront of live news as a broadcast journalist at BBC, UTV and GMTV where she produced and presented local and national stories for a Northern Ireland audience across TV, radio and digital platforms. Lindsey has first-hand experience of what newsroom producers and editors look for in stories and campaigns and how impactful media performances can be delivered quickly.

Brendan Mulgrew is a seasoned media commentator and communications consultant, who has worked on and off screen in communications, politics and sports administration over the last 20 years. He is a regular contributor to multiple BBC programmes including The Nolan Show, Good Morning Ulster and Evening Extra, and will share his expertise in how to handle live interviews and challenging questioning.

Pictured at the launch of Screen Time in Belfast are the Screen Time team (L-R) are Sibley Berty, Amy McGuckin, David Levin Brendan Mulgrew & Lindsey Armstrong.

Each client will receive a tailor-made training programme, developed around their goals and guided by the unique expertise of the Screen Time team. The training covers:

- On-camera confidence for TV interviews and news appearances;

- Radio presence and interview preparation;

- Social media storytelling and mobile video creation; and

- Messaging, tone of voice, and public speaking techniques.