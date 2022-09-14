Tesco said: “To allow our colleagues and customers across the UK to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen, on Monday 19 September, our large stores will be closed all day and our Express stores will open from 5pm-10pm.

"Opening hours will return to normal from Tuesday 20 September. Visit tes.co/storelocator for details.”

A spokesperson from Homebase said: “We join the country in mourning the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II and will be closing our stores on the day of her funeral, Monday 19 September."

DIY store B&Q said it will close all of its stores and suspend its click and collect and home delivery services on Monday September 19.

Tesco store in Craigavon, Co Armagh Photo courtesy of Google.

Primark revealed that all its 191 stores will close on Monday also.

Argos said: “As a mark of respect, our stores, delivery & collection services will be closed on Monday September 19, the day of the Queen's funeral.”

Its sister firm Sainsburys said it will be closing its supermarkets on the Bank Holiday also.

Poundland said its shops will close for the day also as a mark of respect.

Meanwhile an Asda spokesperson: “As a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, all Asda stores will be closed on Monday 19th September until 5pm to allow our customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of our late Monarch and commemorate her steadfast service to our nation. We will not be offering online deliveries on Monday 19th September.

“All our stores will close by midnight on Sunday, 18th September and reopen at 5pm on Monday, 19th September. Those colleagues contracted to work while the stores are closed will receive their normal pay.

“Any colleagues who work when the stores reopen will be paid double time for the rest of the day.”

A spokesperson for Marks and Spencer said: “"All of us at M&S – and indeed across the country and beyond – feel a real and deep sense of loss and sadness at the passing of Her Majesty, as well as huge respect for the grace with which His Majesty King Charles III and the wider Royal Family have led the nation in our mourning. It is right that we make changes to our operational arrangements on the day of the funeral to ensure our colleagues across our stores and distribution network can participate, whilst supporting customers as they show their respects too."