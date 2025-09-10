Desiree Dusseault, MBA student at Queen's Business School; Professor M. N. Ravishankar, Dean and Head of Queen's Business School; Professor Sir Ian Greer, President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast; Professor Richard Miles, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast; and Róise Robinson, Queen's Business School Graduate

Recognised among the top 1% of business schools worldwide, Queen’s marks a major milestone with AACSB accreditation – completing the coveted triple crown during the University’s 180th anniversary year

Queen's Business School has achieved triple accreditation status, having received accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International, one of the world's largest business education alliances, connecting educators, learners, and businesses.

The accolade puts Queen’s Business School in the top 1% of business schools in the world, and highlights the school’s excellence in teaching and learning, world-leading research, international outlook, state-of-the-art facilities, and impact on business and society.

Queen's Business School is only the fifth institution on the island of Ireland to achieve the prestigious triple accreditation status.

The triple accreditation includes the recently awarded AACSB accreditation, and existing EQUIS and AMBA accreditations, which are widely regarded as benchmarks of quality and excellence in business education.

Marking the achievement during Queen’s University Belfast’s 180th anniversary year, President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Ian Greer said: “I am delighted that Queen’s Business School has been awarded triple accreditation status - a milestone that marks the beginning of a new era for the school.

"It is a testament to the hard work of our students and colleagues from across the school and University, and our partners. I am immensely proud of their contribution in helping Queen’s Business School reach this world-class standard.”

Sonia O'Hare, School Manager, Queen's Business School; Desiree Dusseault, MBA student at Queen's Business School; Professor M. N. Ravishankar, Dean and Head of Queen's Business School; Professor Sir Ian Greer, President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast; Professor Richard Miles, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast; Róise Robinson, Queen's Business School Graduate; and Dr Alan Hanna, Director of Accreditation, Queen's Business School.

Dean and Head of Queen’s Business School, Professor M.N. Ravishankar added: “This achievement underscores our commitment to student success, rigorous strategic management, and impactful thought leadership. It positions us to further enhance our global reputation and the career prospects of our graduates.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all Queen’s colleagues, our students, alumni and our partners for their support in helping us earn this global recognition.”