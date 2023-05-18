News you can trust since 1737
Radio Ulster schedules altered due to stike action by BBC Northern Ireland journalists and presenters

​More than 200 journalists from the BBC will be on strike as results start to come in for the Northern Ireland local elections.

By Claudia Savage, PA
Published 18th May 2023, 20:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 20:46 BST

National Union of Journalists (NUJ) members working across BBC Northern Ireland will begin strike action at 00.15am on Friday for 24 hours.

The strike action is to oppose cutbacks to Radio Foyle's morning show, as well as the restructuring of services in Northern Ireland, which includes reallocation of funds to digital services.

Radio Foyle's flagship morning show was axed last month and replaced with a half-hour news programme.

The schedeule for Radio Ulster for Friday shows that there will be no Good Morning Ulster, Nolan Show, TalkBack or Hugo Duncan – all typical weekly staples of the station.

From 6.30am to 3pm, the station will be broadcasting the content of Radio 5 Live, interspersed with the usual hourly NI news bulletins, with some local shows beginning to kick-in from that point onwards.

NUJ assistant general secretary Seamus Dooley said the union recognised the impact of striking on a significant news day.

"We have been engaged in comprehensive negotiations, but we have not made sufficient progress to meet the expectations of our members," he said.

BBC Northern Ireland logoBBC Northern Ireland logo
BBC Northern Ireland logo

"The decision to strike on such a significant news day has not been taken lightly and reflects frustration on the part of NUJ members.

"They want to report the news rather than make their own headlines, it is regrettable that they find themselves in this situation.

"We assure viewers, listeners and readers that the priority of the NUJ is the maintenance of public service broadcasting and that commitment informs this dispute."

Paul Siegert, national broadcasting organiser, said striking journalists were protecting services.

"Over 200 journalists will be on pickets, voting with their feet against the BBC's plans that threaten their jobs and profession,” he said.

"The public have rallied behind members, recognising this strike is about defending services journalists are committed to protecting.”

