Radius, the global mobility and connectivity leader, has announced the purchase of a majority stake in Northern Ireland’s Powerhouse Energy Management (PEM).

PEM, a Belfast-based energy management company, helps companies across the UK and Ireland optimise their energy usage and provide savings and advice to help businesses run more efficiently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their focus on a consultative sales approach, working with customers to find the best energy deal for their business, dovetails with Radius’ approach to find the best solutions for EVs, commercial vehicle hire and leasing, telematics, fuel cards, insurance, and telecoms. PEM helps businesses choose the right supplier and type of contract for their specific energy needs.

Headquartered in Crewe, Radius completes acquisition of NI’s Powerhouse Energy Management

Bill Holmes, chief executive officer of Radius, said: “We are really looking forward to working with Malcolm Emery (CEO of PEM) and the team to overlay the Radius scale and customer approach with their leading industry knowledge and service.

"They have created a well-respected company in this exciting sector and we believe together we can build something of scale that can benefit Radius’ customer across a number of geographies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“PEM compliments the existing range of services offered by Radius, where our mission is to help businesses navigate to a sustainable future, which is more important than ever in the current climate where the cost of doing business is increasing.”

Malcolm Emery of PEM, added: “PEM are delighted to be part of Radius, a well-established and trusted brand. The combination of what PEM and Radius can offer will resonate with busy customers and assist them to get the best overall solutions for their business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Energy market challenges, the drive to reduce CO2 outputs and the shift to renewables are all factors that business owners and managers currently deal with. The market is confusing which leads to uncertainty in terms of where to get advice and assistance. The Radius-PEM offer will make this decision-making process easier.”

Radius is a global business services company that operates in 18 countries across five continents. With a turnover of more than £3 billion, Radius is one of the largest and fastest growing private companies in the UK and regularly features in the Sunday Times Top Track 100 awards.