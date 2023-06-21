Radius, the global mobility and connectivity leader, has announced that 80% of its car orders in Northern Ireland are for electric (EV) or Hybrid (PHEV) vehicles, a huge increase from just 18% in 2019.

This significant growth, with a 50/50 split between EV and PHEV orders, shows a massive shift towards sustainable transportation. This change highlights the increasing commitment of Northern Ireland businesses to combat climate change and improve air quality.

As the only provider across the whole of Ireland to offer an end-to-end solution for EVs, Radius is uniquely positioned to support businesses transitioning to EV.

The company uses telematics data to assess which vehicles are ready to switch to EV based on a number of factors including mileage and idle journey points. The data is used to recommend a suitable EV vehicle to rent or lease, together with the charge point infrastructure which will best support these vehicles.

The addition of 100% renewable and EV specific electricity tariffs completes the full range of services, fully supporting businesses through the complex energy transition.

From providing vehicles to installing charge points, the company can get businesses up and running with their EV solutions within 14 days.

Radius recently announced a £10 million investment into its EV division on the back of its acquisition of two EV solutions companies, EV Charging Solutions and EV Back Office.

Paul McGuire, managing director Northern Ireland, Radius Vehicle Solutions, said: “It is great to see such an extraordinary acceleration in EV adoption in Northern Ireland.

"The fact that the majority of car orders are now for electric or hybrid vehicles clearly demonstrates the growing awareness surrounding sustainable business practices and the benefits of having EVs.