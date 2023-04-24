In an event held on the fringes of the CyberUK 2023 conference, RAF chief digital information officer Dr Arif Mustafa highlighted the opportunities for those working in the digital sector in the province to sign up as reservists to be at the heart of its digital transformation strategy.

He showcased the RAF's digital competencies and set out how its digital strategy, aimed at transforming its battlefield operations through the use of advanced technologies, that will play a critical role in UK defence.

The event, which was held at KPMG’s Cyber Security Centre of Excellence in Belfast and was opened by Air Marshal Sean Reynolds, air officer Northern Ireland, was partnered by aerospace, defence, security & space industry body ADS Group, which gave an overview of the sector in Northern Ireland.

Dr Arif Mustafa, said: “The RAF has ambitious plans to supercharge our digital ability and maintain our world-leading battlefield capabilities. To do that we need the best possible digital talent and are calling on Northern Ireland’s tech community to join our reserves.

“The province has a world leading reputation as a hub for cyber and digital skills which we look forward to utilising. Reservists are an important asset in the defence of the UK, not only will they be joining a proud organisation with purpose but also an organisation that provides numerous opportunities for all of its diverse members.”

William Taylor, strategy director at KPMG in Northern Ireland, explained: "We were delighted to host the RAF at our headquarters in Belfast and to help them showcase their impressive digital capabilities and plans for the future. Some of the best talent in the world is found here in Northern Ireland, particularly at KPMG where we have a vibrant digital community through our technology Centre of Excellence, and I know the RAF will benefit from the vast array of skills and knowledge from across the sector.”

Leslie Orr, director of ADS NI, added: “Northern Ireland has a strong and growing digital sector, and it is encouraging to see the RAF recognizing the potential that exists here in the aerospace and defence private sector. This recruitment drive provides huge opportunities for the region’s digital specialists to work on some of the most exciting defence projects and make a real difference."

The RAF is looking to recruit a range of digital reservists, including software developers, cyber security experts, and data analysts. If you would like to know more, contact 502Sqn at [email protected]

