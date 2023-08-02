Raise Ventures and Young Enterprise Northern Ireland are pleased to launch the Emerging Entrepreneurs Summer School.

Spearheaded by Raise Ventures, a private tech accelerator, in partnership with Ulster Bank and the Ormeau Baths, the Summer School aims to carve a clearer path for young people into entrepreneurship and showcase it as a viable career path.

The Summer School runs August 21 - 25, and is aimed at young people aged 17-21, who will have the opportunity to learn from founders of start-up and scaleup companies in the local ecosystem through an inspiring one-week programme.

With few educational resources supporting the pathway into entrepreneurship and recent funding cuts, participants will be given some much needed inspiration and education on how successful start-ups are built, as well as vital connections and skills to enhance their future.

Competencies such as moving from the student bubble into leadership, innovative thinking, business plans, public speaking and pitching will be developed throughout the week before the young entrepreneurs showcase their learnings to their friends, family and new network at a Demo Day.

The Summer School is opening the gateway into a start-up career for the future generation of entrepreneurs.

Eva-Jayne Doherty, head of operations at Raise Ventures, said: “Having made the conscious decision early in my career to go against the status quo and carve a career in start-ups, I am proud to showcase the opportunity that lies within the sector to others through the Summer School.

"By giving young people a flavour of real-world experiences in the realm of entrepreneurship, Raise Ventures and Young Enterprise hope to inspire the next generation to build essential skills, find their tribe and ultimately create their own future. The Emerging Entrepreneurs Summer School is the programme I wish I'd had access to in my formative years.”

If you're looking to take the step into start-ups, fuel your future, enhance your career prospects, ignite a passion for entrepreneurship or simply try something different, we'd love you to apply to join the first ever Emerging Entrepreneurs Summer School this August.

Applications for young people that want to create something extraordinary and shape their future are open now until August 11.