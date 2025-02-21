Raj Kher Appointed as Director of Business Development & Partnerships at NOW Group

NOW Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Raj Kher as Director of Business Development & Partnerships.

A results-driven sales professional with over 28 years of experience in IT, Software Consultancy, SaaS, and Data-Driven Analytics. Raj’s leadership will be instrumental in driving the JAM Card’s success both in Ireland and on a global stage.

In his new role, Raj will focus on expanding the JAM Card business by accelerating engagement across key sectors and forming strategic partnerships.

His efforts will support businesses in strengthening its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) and Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) initiatives.

