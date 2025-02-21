Raj Kher Appointed as Director of Business Development & Partnerships at NOW Group

NOW Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Raj Kher as Director of Business Development & Partnerships.

A results-driven sales professional with over 28 years of experience in IT, Software Consultancy, SaaS, and Data-Driven Analytics. Raj’s leadership will be instrumental in driving the JAM Card’s success both in Ireland and on a global stage.

In his new role, Raj will focus on expanding the JAM Card business by accelerating engagement across key sectors and forming strategic partnerships.