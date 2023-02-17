Rallies to be held across Northern Ireland in support of striking teachers and health workers during walkout on Tuesday

A rally at Stormont in March last year by members of the Unite trade union. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Teachers from several trade unions are due to stage a half-day strike on Tuesday, ending at 12 noon.

On the same date, members of several trade unions are also set to take to picket lines at hospitals across Northern Ireland in what has been dubbed a 'co-ordinated' day of action.

In the schools sector, members of the Ulster Teachers Union, the NASUWT, NEU and INTO trade unions are to strike until noon - likely forcing the closure of most schools across Northern Ireland until that time.

The schools strike is due to pay, with unions asking for a 12% pay increase to keep pace with inflation.

In the health sector, members of the Unite, Unison and Nipsa trade unions are set to stage walkouts at varying times at hospitals across all regional health Trusts.

Unite's involvement means the ambulance service is also set to see disruption.

The Northern Ireland Committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions have organised a rally in Belfast City Centre on Tuesday morning, with speakers from most of the unions involved.

Strike rallies are also set to take place in Omagh, Londonderry, Coleraine, Ballymena, Bangor and Newry.