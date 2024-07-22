Randox Health partners with Duality Healthcare for provision of GP Services in Northern Ireland
Leading healthcare diagnostic testing provider Randox Health has announced an exciting new collaboration with Northern Ireland’s foremost private primary care provider, Duality Healthcare.
Under the exclusive agreement, Randox Health customers in Northern Ireland will have direct access to Newry-based Duality Healthcare for follow-on GP appointments for both clinical referrals and to support a healthier future. The collaboration will ensure Randox customers, following detailed diagnostic assessments, will get prompt access to Duality’s clinical services and online virtual GP platform.
The agreement will also see Duality utilise space at Randox’s clinics in Holywood and Foyle to provide private primary care services to the public, adding a further two clinical sites to their expanding clinical portfolio in Northern Ireland. An array of Randox products and testing kits will also be made available for sale to patients in Duality’s existing clinics in Newry, Omagh and Ballymena.
David Ferguson, chief operations officer, Randox Health, said: “We are very excited to have entered into this agreement with Duality. We face growing demand for our innovative diagnostic services across the UK and Ireland and we know that primary care across Northern Ireland in particular is under significant strain. This can cause delay in both addressing clinical conditions and supporting improvements in overall health. "The support of our customers is of paramount importance, and we have complete confidence that Duality, utilizing our detailed analysis and reports, will provide a premium, comprehensive and consistent primary care follow-on service to every person who chooses to use Randox’s services in NI.
“With Duality also providing primary care services in our clinics in Foyle and Holywood, I believe this collaboration marks a significant milestone in further advancing affordable and accessible testing and primary healthcare to the people of Northern Ireland”.
John McEvoy, executive chairman, Duality Healthcare Group, explained: “We are delighted to enter into this exclusive arrangement with Randox for the provision of primary care services to Randox’s NI customers.
"Randox Health provides market leading diagnostic capabilities and, following receipt of clinical results or a primary diagnosis, it is vital that patients can quickly access clinical experts to address identified conditions.
"Duality’s GP team have extensive experience and capabilities at their disposal to support decision making and provide effective patient care. The partnership with Duality and Randox, with the offering of ground-breaking diagnostics combined with premier access to expert GP care, will further improve the healthcare sector in Northern Ireland.
“The opportunity to also further expand our clinical network by providing a full private primary care offering to the general public from Randox’s Holywood and Foyle clinics at affordable prices and at times when people require immediate access to GP’s more than ever, is something the Duality team is very excited by”.
