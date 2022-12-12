‘Delve Deep, Think Hard, Move Smart and Drive Growth’ are Rapid’s new four pillars and their move to Catalyst will help further support this firm’s upwards trajectory with ambitions to grow the team by a further six in 2023.

Catalyst is an independent, not-for-profit organisation focused on fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, supporting transformative businesses and developing Northern Ireland’s tech industry.

Founder and managing director of Rapid Agency, James Scullion, said: “The team at Rapid is absolutely buzzing about our move to this fantastic innovative space amongst some of the very best technology companies in Belfast.

"The support this organisation can provide a growing company like ours is truly exciting and we are looking forward to the months and years ahead working in partnership to further support our growth into new industries.”

Hot off the heels of their double award win at the Belfast Business Awards scooping Digital Business of the Year and Young Business Person of the Year, Rapid is proud to be a full service, multidisciplinary agency. The 14 strong team specialise in brand, strategy, web & digital.

Niamh Griffin, head of community at Catalyst, said: “This young, exciting, innovative company will fit right into our on-campus community here at Catalyst and we look forward to supporting them on their ambitious growth journey in the digital marketing sector in Northern Ireland.”

Rapid has helped and supported hundreds of both local and international clients, including Danske Bank, Queen's University, Shortcross Gin, The Boulevard, the BBC and local councils.

